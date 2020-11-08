Loading articles...

Canadian hockey icon Howie Meeker dies at age 97

Former hockey player Howie Meeker is shown in this 1947 photo. (CANADIAN PRESS)

Canadian hockey icon Howie Meeker has died at age 97.

Meeker won the Stanley Cup on four occasions over eight seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

A spokesman for the NHL team confirmed that Meeker died earlier today.

Meeker won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie in 1947 and was a three-time all-star.

He also had a 30-year broadcasting career with CBC and TSN.

