Brazil blackout extends a sixth day for tens of thousands

Last Updated Nov 8, 2020 at 2:44 pm EST

BRASILIA, Brazil — Tens of thousands of people remained without power for a sixth day in northern Brazil on Sunday, prompting growing nervousness.

The minister of mines and energy, Bento Albuquerque, said that 65% of service had been restored in Amapa state, but police reported increasing incidents of burning tires and even cars.

The blackout occurred after a fire damaged a transformer Tuesday, leaving 90% of the population of Amapa – about 765,000 people – in the dark. The state borders French Guiana.

Dentist Andrielle Ramalho, 32, lives in the second largest city in the state, Santana, and said there was still no power there on Sunday.

Albuquerque said power should be fully restored by the end of the week. The Ministry of Defence said troops had been called in to help restore power and bring generators, food and water.

Amapa’s sole high-voltage transmission line connected the state to the national grid in 2015. The fire disconnected Amapa from the regional line and two hydroelectric plants, the state government said.

The Associated Press

