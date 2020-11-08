Loading articles...

Argument over dog leads to shooting in Nashville; 8 wounded

Last Updated Nov 8, 2020 at 5:28 pm EST

NASHVILLE — An argument that started over a dog led to a shooting that left eight people wounded in Tennessee. Nashville police said they were looking for two male suspects.

Authorities responded to reports of gunfire shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a news release. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

The statement said the two suspects began arguing and one of them had a dog with him. The suspect with the dog pulled out a handgun, police said. The second suspect left, then returned a short time later with a gun and accompanied by several other men. An exchange of gunfire ensued.

Police said they recovered a handgun from the scene and that the investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press

