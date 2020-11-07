Year-long on-street EV charging station pilot program begins in Toronto

The City of Toronto has launched a year-long on-street electric vehicle charging station pilot program.

In partnership with Toronto Hydro, 17 on-street EV charging stations have been installed and activated for public use at nine locations across the city.

Two charging stations can be found on Alton Avenue near Queen Street East, Mountjoy Avenue near Gillard Avenue, Palmerston Avenue near Queen Street West, Shaw Street near Dundas Street West, Westlake Avenue near Oakcrest Avenue, Commissioners Street near Carlaw Avenue, Elizabeth Street near Foster Place and Wellington Street West near Clarence Square. One single charging station has been added on Bowmore Road near Eastwood Road.

The charging stations spots are open to all electric vehicle owners with a “Level 2” connection on their vehicle. Users need to set up an online account with FLO, Canada’s Largest EV charging network, before they can start using the stations.

Users will be charged while plugged into these spots. Toronto Hydro did not provide any figures but says the rates are competitive with the cost of other public charging stations in the city.

Eleven residential parking permit spots have been allocated for use by electric vehicles that are charging. Overnight, when permit parking regulations are in effect, only permit holders with an electric vehicle that is plugged in can park in these spots.

“The EV charging station pilot is yet another example of our city’s ability to introduce programs that will make it easier for residents to become environmentally friendly and for our city to reduce its carbon footprint,” mayor John Tory said in a statement. “While we continue to navigate the unprecedented times of a global pandemic, we must also remain diligent in our commitment to finding ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

According to the city, more than 6,200 electric vehicles were registered in 2018 – a 25 per cent increase over the last two years. In a poll conducted ahead of the pilot project, 71 per cent said they would consider an EV purchase in the next five years, especially if charging stations were available.

City officials say usage data, feedback from electric vehicle owners and the community will determine the future of the pilot project.