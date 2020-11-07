U.S. President-elect Joe Biden: 'this is the time to heal in America'

Democrat Joe Biden addressed supporters in Wilmington, DE., Saturday night after defeating President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by a historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.

His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed processing. Biden crossed the winning threshold of 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania.

Watch full speech below: President-elect Joe Biden addresses his supporters