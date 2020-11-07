Loading articles...

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden: 'this is the time to heal in America'

Last Updated Nov 8, 2020 at 12:01 am EST

Democrat Joe Biden addressed supporters in Wilmington, DE., Saturday night after defeating President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by a historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.

His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed processing. Biden crossed the winning threshold of 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania.

Watch full speech below: President-elect Joe Biden addresses his supporters

