Trudeau congratulates Joe Biden on victory in U.S. presidential election

Last Updated Nov 7, 2020 at 12:41 pm EST

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016.Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has congratulated Democrat Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris on winning the U.S. presidential election.

Trudeau says he looks forward to “tackling the world’s greatest challenges together.”

Biden was declared the winner in Pennsylvania late Saturday morning giving him more than the 270 votes needed in the U.S. electoral college to unseat President Donald Trump to become the 46 occupant of the White House.

Trump has repeatedly threatened legal action and fired off complaints, without evidence, that the counting of ballots in the U.S. election was corrupt.

A Biden presidency will mean an end to three years of Canada’s government having to walk on eggshells to navigate around an unpredictable U.S. president who posed a primordial threat to the Canadian economy even before he took control of the Oval Office on Jan. 20, 2017.

Trump repeatedly threatened to rip up the North American Free Trade Agreement before and after becoming president and Canada, along with Mexico, managed to negotiate a replacement deal that went into effect this past summer.

But not before Trump insulted Canadian farmers, Trudeau himself, and the country’s Second World War legacy by imposing punitive steel and aluminum tariffs using a section of U.S. trade law that deemed the country a national-security threat.

Trudeau and his cabinet took that personally, and the Prime Minister felt Trump’s wrath directly in June 2018 when the president called him “very dishonest and weak” on Twitter after the G7 leaders’ summit in Charlevoix, Que.

