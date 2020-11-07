The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

11:20 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 1,234 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 further deaths linked to the virus.

The Health Department says 11 of those deaths came in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations decreased by 16 compared to the previous day for 523, while one more patient was listed in intensive care for a total of 78.

The province has now reported 113,423 confirmed infections and 6,431 deaths linked to COVID-19.

—

11:00 a.m.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault has published an open letter urging hope and unity among residents in the face of a long winter with COVID-19.

The premier says traditions are important and he’s hopeful that Quebecers will be able to gather in small groups to celebrate Christmas.

Legault says he would declare victory if grandparents were able to see their grandchildren in a month’s time.

He’s also urging Quebecers to keep an eye out for each other and watch for signs of loneliness and distress which have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

—

10:30 a.m.

Ontario is reporting a new one-day high for new COVID-19 cases in the province.

The latest numbers show 1,132 new diagnoses in the past 24 hours and 11 new deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

The previous high of 1,050 was reported on Tuesday.

The latest numbers come as Ontario’s new, colour-coded regional assessment system comes into effect.

The new system will see public health units classified as green, yellow, orange or red depending on local transmission and infection levels.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2020.

The Canadian Press