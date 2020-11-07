Loading articles...

Pedro Pierluisi wins gubernatorial race in Puerto Rico

Last Updated Nov 7, 2020 at 7:58 pm EST

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Pedro Pierluisi of Puerto Rico’s pro-statehood New Progressive Party won a majority of votes to become the U.S. territory’s next governor, according to official preliminary results released late Saturday.

Pierluisi received nearly 33% of the votes with more than 406,800 ballots, compared with nearly 32%, or more than 389,800 votes, obtained by Carlos Delgado of the Popular Democratic Party, which supports the current territorial status, with 100% of precincts reporting.

The results come four days after Puerto Rico held general elections, an unusual delay blamed on a record number of early and absentee votes that overwhelmed officials.

DáNica Coto, The Associated Press

