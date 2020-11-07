Ontario reports new single-day record of COVID-19 cases Saturday

Ontario reported 1,132 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, a new single-day high as the seven-day rolling average of new cases pushes past 1,000.

That shatters the previous high of 1,050 which was set on Tuesday and it’s the third time in a week the number of new cases has eclipsed a previous high water mark.

More than half of the new cases continue to come from the hotspots of Toronto with 336 and Peel with 258, which was placed in the province’s new “red-control” zone on Saturday.

York Region and Ottawa, where restrictions were loosened under the province’s “orange-restrict” tier, reported 114 and 78 new cases respectively.

Provincial health officials completed 39,165 tests in the previous 24-hour period, marking the sixth time in the last seven days less than 40,000 tests were processed. The positivity rate now sits at 2.9 per cent in the province.

Eleven additional deaths were also recorded, bringing the provincial total to 3,220. Six of those deaths come from long-term care settings, according to provincial data.

The number of hospitalizations (384), patients in the ICU (88) and those on ventilators (52) continues to slowly climb.