No winning ticket for Friday's $19 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Nov 7, 2020 at 4:58 am EST

There was no winning ticket for the $19 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next draw on Nov. 10 will grow to approximately $24 million.

The Canadian Press

