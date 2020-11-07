Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
NBC to cut away from Clemson-Notre Dame for Biden speech
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 7, 2020 5:00 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 7, 2020 at 5:14 pm EST
Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) plays against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. The defense for No. 4 Notre Dame has been solid all season during a 6-0 start. It is about to face its biggest challenge. The Fighting Irish will host top-ranked Clemson on Saturday, Nov. 7. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
NBC says it will cut away from the football game between No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame on Saturday night to show Democrat Joe Biden’s first speech as president-elect.
Biden is expected to address the nation around 8 p.m. EST, hours after news organizations including The Associated Press declared the former vice-president the winner of the race against Republican President Donald Trump.
The Tigers and Fighting Irish are set to kick off at 7:35 p.m. NBC says the game will move to USA Network when NBC News’ coverage of Biden’s speech begins. The game will move back to NBC after coverage of the speech concludes.
Clemson is the first No. 1 team to play at Notre Dame since 2005.