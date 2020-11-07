City to stage 12-hour pothole repair blitz on Saturday

City of Toronto road crews are taking advantage of the warm weather this weekend to conduct a pothole repair blitz.

The one-day blitz will see approximately 35 crews and 92 people repair as many potholes as possible on Toronto’s expressways, major roads and neighbourhood streets.

Drivers and cyclists could experience minor delays as crews make their way across the city.

The city says that on a typical day, 25 crews are out proactively repairing potholes and this year they have already fixed 170,000 of them.

A pothole costs approximately $25 to repair and the city says it has set aside between $4 million to $5 million in the 2020 budget to fix potholes on streets and bike lanes.