B.C. officials to hold weekend COVID-19 update as cases spike
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 7, 2020 4:00 am EST
Last Updated Nov 7, 2020 at 4:14 am EST
VANCOUVER — British Columbia’s provincial health officer and health minister are holding a rare weekend news conference today amid a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak at 1 p.m. although there is no word yet on what will be announced.
In a news conference earlier this week, Henry had said they were talking with health authorities about possibly bringing in region specific restrictions, if necessary.
B.C. reported 589 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up from 425 on Thursday and 334 on Wednesday.
The province also reported two new deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 275.
Less than two weeks ago, Henry brought in new restrictions limiting the number of people in homes to the occupants plus their “safe six” when cases began spiking in the Fraser Health region.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2020.
The Canadian Press
