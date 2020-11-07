Loading articles...

3 quakes shake Alaska's largest city, but no damage reports

Last Updated Nov 7, 2020 at 11:58 am EST

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Three earthquakes early Saturday morning shook Alaska’s largest city, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The strongest of the three, at magnitude 5.0, was recorded just before 3:30 a.m.. The Alaska Earthquake Center says that was followed by a magnitude 3.9 quake minutes later.

The third earthquake was magnitude 4.4 and was recorded just after 6 a.m.

All three quakes were centred about 20 miles (32 kilometres) north of Anchorage. All were located at depths of about 25 miles (40 kilometres).

The centre says all three quakes were felt in the greater Anchorage area and in Wasilla, about 45 miles (72 km) north of Anchorage.

The Associated Press

