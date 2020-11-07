Four teenagers seriously injured in North York shooting

Four teenagers were seriously injured in a shooting in a North York neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.

Police said they received reports of multiple gunshots heard in the area of Jane Street and Strong Court, near Finch Avenue West.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported four patients to the hospital.

A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition and another boy, likely over 16 years of age, was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Two other teenagers were taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition, EMS said.

Police added they were investigating two active locations.

A suspect vehicle, described as a grey two-door sedan, was reportedly seen fleeing the area. A four-door beige sedan was also possibly involved in the incident, police said.

No further suspect descriptions were provided at this time.