Pedestrian struck, killed in Vaughan hit-and-run, York police say

York Regional Police investigate after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle on Nov. 6, 2020. (TONY FERA/CITYNEWS)

A pedestrian has been killed in a hit-and-run in a Vaughan industrial area, York police said Friday.

Police said they were called at around 4:04 p.m. for a report a person had been hit by a car in the Zenway Boulevard and New Huntington Road area.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There is no suspect vehicle description at this time, investigators said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

