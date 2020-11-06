Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Whole Foods banning employees from wearing poppies on shift
by News Staff
Posted Nov 6, 2020 7:26 am EST
Last Updated Nov 6, 2020 at 7:38 am EST
Whole Foods is reportedly banning its employees from wearing poppies at work.
The grocery chain confirmed to the CBC that poppies aren’t allowed under its updated uniform policy, but it did not say why.
An employee at the Whole Foods in Ottawa told the CBC that she was told by a supervisor that wearing the poppy would be seen as “supporting a cause.”
She said she was shocked and appalled by the change, as she’s been able to wear a poppy as a symbol of remembrance in the past.
Whole Foods said it’s supporting the Legion by donating more than $8,000 to the poppy campaign and employees at its stores will still observe the traditional moment of silence at 11 a.m. on November 11th.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has since called Whole Foods’ rule “disgusting and disgraceful,” and called on the grocery store chain to reverse its decision.
It’s disgusting and disgraceful that @WholeFoods has banned poppies for their employees. We will always stand with our veterans. Whole Foods should apologize and immediately reverse this decision. Everyone should wear a poppy #lestweforget.