Loading articles...

US consumer borrowing up $16.2 billion in September

Last Updated Nov 6, 2020 at 3:28 pm EST

WASHINGTON — U.S. consumers increased their borrowing in September, helped by the first gain in the category that covers credit cards in seven months.

The Federal Reserve reported that total borrowing rose by $16.2 billion in September, rebounding after a drop of $6.9 billion in August.

The increase included a $3.98 billion increase in the category that includes credit cars, the first advance since February. Credit card use had fallen for six straight months as households cut back on use of credit cards once the pandemic hit and millions of people lost their jobs.

The category that covers auto loans and student loans increased by $12.2 billion in September. This category has been rising steadily since a $6.9 billion drop in April.

Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
Watch for a stalled vehicle NB DVP at Dundas, blocking the right lane. #NBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 33 minutes ago
(As of 3pm) #Toronto has broken the daily max temp record for November 6th. And today is now the warmest November d…
Latest Weather
Read more