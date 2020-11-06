Trudeau affirms faith in U.S. democracy as Trump questions election integrity

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has faith in the American people and their democratic institutions.

But Trudeau is stopping short of directly responding today after President Donald Trump complained — without evidence — that the counting of ballots in the U.S. election is corrupt.

Trudeau says it is not for foreign countries to pronounce on the American electoral process right now.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden now has a slight lead over Trump in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia, as more mail-in ballots are still being counted.

Biden is currently leading in enough states to put him well over the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the presidency, but the election is still too close for The Associated Press to declare a winner.

Trump’s legal team has filed a series of legal challenges in states where the count is close.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2020.

The Canadian Press