Toronto's Mod Club Theatre says they're shutting down
by News Staff
Posted Nov 6, 2020 10:29 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 6, 2020 at 10:36 pm EST
The Mod Club Theatre at 722 College Street in undated photo. (GOOGLE PHOTO)
The Mod Club Theatre on College Street is shutting down.
The club made the announcement on its
Twitter account Friday evening.
“We regret to inform you that The Mod Club Theatre will be closing its doors and operations at 722 College Street…effective immediately,” they said.
No reason was given in the tweet as to why the club was closing– however, the city’s music, bar and restaurant industry has been
struggling in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The club thanked all of their patrons over the years for their support.
“Serving you for the last two decades has been full of great memories and good times,” they said. “We hope we have been successful in adding to the community since we first opened our doors in 2002.”
{* loginWidget *}