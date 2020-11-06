Loading articles...

Three Ontario hotspots move to new orange 'Restrict' tier this weekend

Last Updated Nov 6, 2020 at 6:48 am EST

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Saturday, October 31, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The province’s new tiered system for managing pandemic restrictions kicks in at midnight Friday.

It means gyms and restaurants will be able to re-open again in Ottawa, Peel, and York regions — with some restrictions.

Those three public health units are moving from a modified Stage-2 to the new orange ‘Restrict’ tier, the third highest level under the province’s new system.

Toronto will join them a week later, on November 14th, after Mayor John Tory asked for more time before restrictions are eased in his city.

The City announced it will be expanding its contact-tracing program ahead of eased restrictions.

Medical officer of health, Eileen de Villa, said to prevent the spread of the virus, the contact team will be increased from 50 to around 700 staff, and 200 additional staff will be coming on board in November.

 

