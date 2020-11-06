The opioid crisis continues to ravage Toronto

The opioid crisis isn’t letting go of Toronto.

A new report indicates a total of 132 people across the City died of a drug overdose from April to the end of September of this year – nearly twice the number during the same period of 2019.

Medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, says the COVID-19 pandemic is worsening the opioid poisoning crisis across Canada.

She is recommending expanding safe supply clinics so people aren’t getting the drugs off the street. De Villa is also calling on all three levels of government to join together to address the public health crisis.

City councilor, Joe Cressy, commented on the new report on Friday.

“Throughout the past nine months, we have relied on the best advice from our public health experts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and keep us safe,” Cressy said.

“We must do the same when tackling the public health emergency that is the overdose crisis in our City.”