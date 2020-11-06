The latest news on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

___

11 a.m.

The federal Indigenous Services Department says there were 254 new cases of COVID-19 in Indigenous communities in the last week of October.

At last count, there were 542 active cases on First Nations.

The department says the increase is mostly attributable to large gatherings in both public and private places, where participants didn’t wear masks or stay a safe distance apart.

One large group event in Saskatchewan led to 11 separate outbreaks in the province.

The government says it’s working particularly closely with First Nations and the provincial government in Manitoba to try to get outbreaks there under control.

___

10:45 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 1,003 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 14 new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 300 cases are in Toronto, 280 in Peel Region and 125 in York Region.

The province says it has conducted 41,268 tests since the last daily report, and has a backlog of 47,074 tests.

In total, 380 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 86 in intensive care.

___

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2020.

The Canadian Press