Telus raises dividend, announces deal to buy Lionbridge AI for $1.2 billion
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 6, 2020 8:00 am EST
Last Updated Nov 6, 2020 at 8:14 am EST
VANCOUVER — Telus Corp. raised its dividend as it reported its third-quarter revenue grew compared with a year ago, but its profit fell.
The company says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 31.12 cents per share, up from 29.125 cents per share.
Telus also announced a deal to buy Lionbridge AI, a provider of crowd-based training data used in the development of AI algorithms, for $1.2 billion.
The announcements came as Telus says its net income attributable to common shares fell to $307 million or 24 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 20 compared with a profit of $433 million or 36 cents per share a year ago.
Operating revenue t
otalled $3.98 billion, up from $3.70 billion in the same quarter last year.
On an adjusted basis, Telus says it earned $356 million or 28 cents per share for the quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $458 million or 39 cents per share a year ago.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2020.