Teen's family opposes bail for alleged drunk driver

Dozens of people came together Friday afternoon for an emotional rally outside of a Brampton Courthouse.

On Oct. 10th, Jag Brar, 19, was driving in the area of Mineola Road and Hurontario Street in Mississauga when he was hit head-on by another vehicle, Peel police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

His family and friends are now rallying to keep the man who was allegedly driving the vehicle behind bars until a trial can begin.

Peter Simms, 48, has been in jail since the crash. He faces several charges, including impaired driving causing death. He already had two previous impaired driving convictions, and that has Brar’s father calling for stricter penalties

“There needs to be an increase in sentences jail times and fines that keep these people off the road that deters them, because I’ll tell you what, I don’t think Peter Simms would climb behind the wheel of that car,” says Rob Brar. “If he knew he was gonna get 20 years for killing somebody, but they don’t classify this as murder. They classify this as causing death.”

Prosecutors are opposed to the bail request. Simms will remain in custody until at least November 18th, when the hearing is set to resume.

A judge will ultimately decide whether he will be released on bail.