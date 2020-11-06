Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
SpaceX clears second hurdle in launching Starlink satellite internet in Canada
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 6, 2020 3:27 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 6, 2020 at 3:44 pm EST
FILE - In this March 9, 2020, file photo, Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington. Musk is threatening to pull the company’s factory and headquarters out of California in an escalating spat with local officials over reopening an electric vehicle plant. On Twitter Saturday afternoon, May 9, 2020. Musk also threatened to sue over Health Department coronavirus restrictions that have stopped Tesla from restarting production at its factory in Fremont south of San Francisco. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
OTTAWA — Aerospace firm SpaceX has been granted a second round of government approval to provide high-speed internet to Canadians through a constellation of satellites.
Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada says it approved SpaceX’s Starlink program, which aims to offer broadband internet in areas where connections tend to be unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable.
ISED’s signoff comes after the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission granted its license in mid-October.
SpaceX has said it will dim the brightness of the low-earth satellites to avoid light pollution after some Canadians raise the concern during the CRTC approval process.
The company’s website says it is targeting a 2020 launch for services in the northern U.S. and Canada.
After being asked when Canadians can try the service, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Nov. 5 that he was just “awaiting approval from Canadian authorities.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2020.