Record-breaking temperatures are here for the weekend

The stretch of warm temperatures are going to continue right through to Wednesday of next week.

It’s going be a great weekend to shut down the computer and go for a walk, or sit on a patio.

Potentially record-breaking November temperatures are on the way just in time for the weekend.

Look for record highs to be broken Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Friday will be mainly sunny with gusty winds, and the mercury will hit a high of 20 degrees, cooling down to 10 degrees in the evening.

The last record high for November 6 was back in 1975 when the temperature hit 18.9 degrees.

Saturday we’ll see sun and clouds with temperatures reaching 20 degrees again. The last record high that time was in 1938 with 20 degrees. Sunday will be mainly sunny with highs of 19 degrees.

Next week, Monday won’t be seeing record-breaking temperatures, but it will be sunny with a high of 19 degrees, and Tuesday will be warm again with sun and clouds, and a slight chance of showers throughout the day, with a high of 19 degrees. The last record high for that day was in 1975 with 17.8 degrees.

Wet weather will be moving in on Tuesday night and Wednesday, followed by a return to seasonal temperatures.