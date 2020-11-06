Loading articles...

Pipeline company Enbridge reports $990-million third-quarter profit

Last Updated Nov 6, 2020 at 8:14 am EST

CALGARY — Enbridge Inc. says it earned $990 million in its latest quarter, up from $949 million in the same quarter last year.

The pipeline company says the profit amounted to 49 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from 47 cents per share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Enbridge says it earned $961 million or 48 cents per share for the quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $1.12 billion or 56 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 53 cents per share, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

In its outlook, Enbridge says it expects its distributable cash flow per share to be near the midpoint of its original guidance range of $4.50 to $4.80. 

It says the outlook reflects its strong performance over the first nine months of the year, costs savings, as well as certain offsetting headwinds anticipated in the fourth quarter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ENB)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 28 minutes ago
NB 400 north of Teston - the right lane is blocked with a stalled truck. #NB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 27 minutes ago
What a stretch of weather in November!
Latest Weather
Read more