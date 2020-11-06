Peel moves into 'red level' of new COVID-19 response plan this weekend

Peel Region is being moved into the “red zone” under the province’s new colour coded, tiered COVID-19 response framework set to take effect this weekend.

According to the new plan, regions are categorized into five levels: Green-Prevent, Yellow-Protect, Orange-Restrict, Red-Control, and Lockdown, which is a last resort.

When the framework was initially unveiled, Peel was slated to be put into the orange zone along with Ottawa, York, Eastern Ontario and Toronto public health units.

However, with double-digit positivity rates in Brampton, the Ford cabinet decided to move Peel into the red – or control – zone which is one step away from a complete lockdown when it comes to COVID-19 restrictions.

Under the ‘Red-Control’ level, gatherings are limited to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors. Indoor dining is permitted with a capacity limit of 10 people and gyms are allowed to open with strict capacity limits: 10 people in indoor classes, 25 people in outdoor classes and 10 people indoors in areas with weights or exercise equipment.

There are no regions in the province currently in lockdown. Toronto will remain in a modified Stage 2 until at least Nov. 14 given the daily case numbers.

The rest of the regions will move into the following levels on Saturday:

Orange–Restrict:

• Ottawa Public Health

• York Region Public Health

Yellow–Protect:

• Brant County Health Unit

• City of Hamilton Public Health Services

• Durham Region Health Department

• Eastern Ontario Health Unit

• Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit

• Halton Region Public Health

• Niagara Region Public Health

• Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services

• Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit

• Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

Green–Prevent:

• Algoma Public Health

• Chatham-Kent Public Health

• Grey Bruce Health Unit

• Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health

• Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

• Hastings Prince Edward Public Health

• Huron Perth Public Health

• Lambton Public Health

• Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit

• Middlesex-London Health Unit

• North Bay Parry Sound District

• Northwestern Health Unit

• Peterborough Public Health

• Porcupine Health Unit

• Public Health Sudbury & Districts

• Renfrew County and District Health Unit

• Southwestern Public Health

• Thunder Bay District Health Unit

• Timiskaming Health Unit

• Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

Visitor restrictions for long-term care homes remain in effect for Ottawa, Peel, Toronto and York Region.

Scroll through the province’s plan below for public health measures in each colour-coded tier below: