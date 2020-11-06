Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Allen Road

Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Allen Road Friday night.

Police tweeted at around 7:31 p.m. they had received a report a pedestrian had stepped out on to the northbound Allen Road near Lawrence Avenue West and had been hit by a vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the location.

The Toronto Police Traffic Services Unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.