Markham man who slaughtered entire family in their home set to be sentenced
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 6, 2020 5:17 am EST
Last Updated Nov 6, 2020 at 5:22 am EST
The victims of the Markham homicide identified by a source as the father, mother, grandmother, and sister of the suspect. FACEBOOK
A 24-year-old man who slaughtered his entire family before they discovered his double life is expected to be sentenced today.
The sentencing of Menhaz Zaman was initially scheduled for Monday but was delayed due to videoconferencing problems.
Zaman has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder for killing his parents, sister and grandmother on July 27, 2019, in their home in Markham, Ont.
All counts come with an automatic life sentence, and both defence and Crown lawyers are seeking a 40-year period of parole ineligibility for Zaman.
Zaman said in an agreed statement of facts that he killed his family because they were about to find out he had lied for years about going to university to become an engineer.
Autopsies showed Zaman had hit each of his family members in the head, likely with a crow bar and then cut their throats.
