New trial ordered for B.C. father 37 years after the murder of his two sons
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 6, 2020 6:34 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 6, 2020 at 6:44 pm EST
Justice Minister and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti hold a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
OTTAWA — Canada’s justice minister has ordered a new trial in the case of a British Columbia father convicted of two counts of second-degree murder nearly 40 years ago.
Tomas Yebes was found guilty in the deaths of his two adopted sons in 1983 after their bodies were discovered following a fire in the family home in Surrey.
Justice Minister David Lametti says in a release that following a thorough review, he is satisfied that a new trial is necessary to ensure a fair process in the case.
Yebes’ previous appeals to the B.C. Court of Appeal in 1985 and the Supreme Court of Canada in 1987 were both dismissed.
He submitted his application for ministerial review in 2019.
The statement says if the justice minister is satisfied there is a reasonable basis to conclude that a miscarriage of justice likely occurred, a new trial or appeal is needed.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2020.
The Canadian Press
{* loginWidget *}