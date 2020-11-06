More than 9,700 drivers caught by Automated Speed Enforcement cameras in October

A total of 9,719 tickets were issued to speeders by the city’s Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) devices last month, a 65 per cent decrease from the previous month.

In the second month of the program, more than 15,000 tickets were issued to speeders in 50 locations the city. The first full month of enforcement saw a total of 22,301 tickets issued.

The ASE cameras on Gateway Boulevard near Don Mills and Eglinton in North York issued the most tickets, 955, which accounted for almost 10 per cent of all tickets from the period of September 6 to October 6.

Bicknell Avenue in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Keele Street saw the highest fine handed out, $706 after a vehicle was caught travelling 78 km/h in the 30 km/h zone.

The number of repeat offenders continues to decline with a total of 604 caught multiple times last month, down from 1,198. The six most frequent repeat offenders received six tickets for speeding on Patricia Avenue in the Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West area.

ASE tickets do not incur any demerit points and do not affect a person’s driving record, according to the City.

City officials say the devices are being moved to 50 new locations starting this week. While signs have been posted in the new locations to notify drivers, warning letters in lieu of tickets will not be sent once they are in place.

Mayor John Tory says he’s encouraged the program is working as fewer drivers are getting caught speeding in school and community safety zones.

“It’s clear that more people are changing their driving behaviour and I hope that moving these devices to new locations in November will see the same encouraging and almost immediate results,” he said.

The 50 new locations are: