Mississauga teen charged following FBI, RCMP online child porn investigation

Peel police say a teen from Mississauga is facing child pornography charges after a joint investigation by local police, the RCMP and the FBI.

Police say the investigation began after an anonymous person hacked into a a popular online group meeting application and streamed “offensive material” in May.

The FBI in the United States tracked the suspect to Mississauga, at which point the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre became involved.

The Peel Regional Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit worked with the two other law enforcement agencies to identify the suspect.

Police say a 17-year-old Mississauga youth, who cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested on Oct. 29.

He has been charged with accessing, possessing and making available child pornography and appeared in Brampton court last month.