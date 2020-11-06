Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Intact Financial partners to make offer for Britain's RSA Insurance Group
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 6, 2020 7:44 am EST
Last Updated Nov 6, 2020 at 7:58 am EST
TORONTO — Canadian insurance company Intact Financial Corp. is part of a consortium including Denmark’s Tryg A/S that is in talks to acquire British insurance company RSA Insurance Group PLC for 7.2 billion pounds or about $12.4 billion.
Intact says the board of RSA has indicated it would be “minded to recommend” the proposal, subject to satisfactory resolution of the other offer terms.
The offer includes 6.85 pounds in cash per RSA share or about $11.75 per share.
Under the proposal, Intact would pay 3.0 billion pounds and Tryg would pay 4.2 billion.
Intact would take RSA’s Canadian, British and international operations and obligations, while Tryg would take RSA’s operations in Sweden and Norway.
Intact and Tryg would co-own RSA’s operations in Denmark.
