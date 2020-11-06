Horse found wandering near Ontario highway reunited with owner

Cue the ‘Old Town Road‘ puns.

Police in York say a horse has been reunited with its owner after officers stopped it from ambling down a highway in Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont.

York Regional police put a call out on Twitter, saying that “if you’re missing a horse, we found one.”

HORSE – If you're missing a horse, we found one in the area of Vivian Road and Hwy 48. Give us a shout if you'd like it back. In the meantime our officers are enjoying it's company after safely stopping it from strolling down Hwy 48. — York Regional Police (@YRP) November 6, 2020

Const. Andy Pattenden says the horse’s owner was found shortly afterwards.

But he says officers enjoyed spending time with the horse and took it “down the old town road” – a reference to the Lil Nas X hit song.

Pattenden says he thinks the horse enjoyed the officers‘ company, too.

He says it “had a long face” as police drove off.