Horse found wandering near Ontario highway reunited with owner

York police had some fun on Twitter, saying: "Well, we took the horse down the old town road, found it's owner, so we can't ride no more." Sarah Olive

Cue the ‘Old Town Road‘ puns.

Police in York say a horse has been reunited with its owner after officers stopped it from ambling down a highway in Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont.

York Regional police put a call out on Twitter, saying that “if you’re missing a horse, we found one.”

Const. Andy Pattenden says the horse’s owner was found shortly afterwards.

But he says officers enjoyed spending time with the horse and took it “down the old town road” – a reference to the Lil Nas X hit song.

Pattenden says he thinks the horse enjoyed the officers‘ company, too.

He says it “had a long face” as police drove off.

