Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for October, by province

OTTAWA — Canada’s national unemployment rate was 8.9 per cent in October. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador 12.8 per cent (14.8)

— Prince Edward Island 10.0 per cent (10.1)

— Nova Scotia 8.7 per cent (7.9)

— New Brunswick 10.1 per cent (10.4)

— Quebec 7.7 per cent (7.4)

— Ontario 9.6 per cent (9.5)

— Manitoba 7.1 per cent (7.0)

— Saskatchewan 6.4 per cent (6.8)

— Alberta 10.7 per cent (11.7)

— British Columbia 8.0 per cent (8.4)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2020 and was generated automatically.

The Canadian Press