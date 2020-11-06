Loading articles...

Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for October, by Canadian city

Last Updated Nov 6, 2020 at 8:58 am EST

OTTAWA — The national unemployment rate was 8.9 per cent in October. Statistics Canada also released seasonally adjusted, three-month moving average unemployment rates for major cities. It cautions, however, that the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples. Here are the jobless rates last month by city (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

— St. John’s, N.L. 8.8 per cent (9.8)

— Halifax 7.7 per cent (8.4)

— Moncton, N.B. 8.3 per cent (7.1)

— Saint John, N.B. 10.0 per cent (10.1)

— Saguenay, Que. 5.0 per cent (5.4)

— Quebec City 4.5 per cent (5.0)

— Sherbrooke, Que. 7.0 per cent (7.4)

— Trois-Rivieres, Que. 6.0 per cent (6.3)

— Montreal 9.6 per cent (10.7)

— Gatineau, Que. 7.9 per cent (8.1)

— Ottawa 8.2 per cent (8.7)

— Kingston, Ont. 8.5 per cent (9.1)

— Peterborough, Ont. 11.7 per cent (11.2)

— Oshawa, Ont. 8.3 per cent (9.6)

— Toronto 11.5 per cent (12.8)

— Hamilton, Ont. 9.2 per cent (8.9)

— St. Catharines-Niagara, Ont. 7.5 per cent (8.7)

— Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Ont. 10.8 per cent (12.2)

— Brantford, Ont. 7.2 per cent (8.1)

— Guelph, Ont. 8.3 per cent (9.6)

— London, Ont. 8.9 per cent (8.9)

— Windsor, Ont. 10.8 per cent (9.8)

— Barrie, Ont. 9.2 per cent (9.4)

— Greater Sudbury, Ont. 7.9 per cent (8.5)

— Thunder Bay, Ont. 7.6 per cent (8.3)

— Winnipeg 8.7 per cent (9.4)

— Regina 6.1 per cent (7.4)

— Saskatoon 8.1 per cent (9.2)

— Calgary 11.3 per cent (12.6)

— Edmonton 12.0 per cent (12.6)

— Kelowna, B.C. 6.2 per cent (8.0)

— Abbotsford-Mission, B.C. 8.6 per cent (8.0)

— Vancouver 9.7 per cent (11.1)

— Victoria 7.6 per cent (9.1)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2020 and was generated automatically.

The Canadian Press

