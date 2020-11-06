Ford government moves Peel Region to 'red zone', indoor dining to resume under new guidelines

Ontario’s government has announced Peel Region will be moved into its ‘Red Zone‘ as COVID-19 cases, specifically in Brampton, remain fluid.

The details, per Ontario’s newly announced ‘Keeping Ontario Safe And Open Framework‘, categorizes public health regions into five levels: Green-Prevent, Yellow-Protect, Orange-Restrict, Red-Control, and Lockdown being a measure of last and urgent resort.

Peel Region is currently the only COVID-19 hotspot in Ontario to find itself in the Red Zone. Per health officials, Peel Region must adhere to these safety and lockdown regulations:

Indoor dining at restaurants and bars can resume but capacity must be limited to 10 or fewer people

No line-ups or patron congregations outside venues, unless they maintain 2m distance and wear a face covering

Require patron contact info from all seated patrons

Dancing, singing and the live performance of brass or wind instruments are prohibited

As part of Red Zone regulations, gyms and casinos can reopen but will be capped to a maximum of 10 people, while cinemas and movie theatres will remain closed.

York Region and Ottawa will be moved into the ‘Orange Category’, which allows most businesses to reopen but with specific safety measures in place.

Halton and Durham are both slotted in the Yellow category.

Also confirmed by the Ford government, officials say Toronto Public Health will remain in a modified Stage 2 until at least Saturday, Nov. 14.

To see where your region currently ranks, visit here.

“The framework lays out a proactive and graduated response to be applied based on the local situation in each region,” Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, said on Friday.

“By working with the medical officers of health and local authorities on the realities and situations of COVID-19, we want to continue to help protect people’s health and wellbeing.”

“We are adapting the public health measures to be as targeted and efficient as possible to stop the spread of the virus, while managing any outbreaks as quickly as possible,” Williams added.

According to Peel Public Health, 61 percent of the COVID-19 cases reported in Peel Region are from Brampton compared to 35.5 per cent in Mississauga.

Ontario reported just over 1,000 new cases in Ontario on Friday.