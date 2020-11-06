Brampton man charged in Mississauga crash that killed 3, injured 5 others

Peel police say a 21-year-old man is facing several charges related to a two-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of three people and injured five others.

On Oct. 8, just after 7:00 a.m., police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Mclaughlin Road and Highway 407 in Mississauga.

Three people were pronounced dead and five other parties were injured as a result.

The victims have been identified as 19-year-old Parvinder Sadiorha of Brampton, 64-year-old Sukhwinder Puni of Brampton, and 64-year-old Baldev Puni of Brampton.

On Friday, police charged 21-year-old Hapreet Ramgarhia, also of Brampton.

He’s facing three counts of careless driving causing death and four counts of careless driving causing bodily harm.

Ramgarhia is set to make a court appearance on Feb. 4 in Brampton.