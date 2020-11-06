Another month, another drop: City reports fewer speeding tickets in school zones

Three months of issuing tickets by the City’s automated traffic camera system has ticketed thousands of more drivers.

Each month, the numbers go down.

The tickets were issued between Sept. 6 and Oct. 6.

Stats show another month of about 30% fewer speeding tickets issued by Toronto’s Automated Speed Enforcement cameras in school zones. All 50 cameras have now been relocated to help other areas. This man now has a camera in front of his house on Mill St. near Bloor. @680NEWS pic.twitter.com/Q5eehxGzRK — Mark Douglas (@Douglas680NEWS) November 6, 2020

More than 9,700 tickets were sent out during the third month of operations with a significant number of repeat offenders.

During this period, the ASE device on Gateway Boulevard issued the most tickets at 955, accounting for almost 10 per cent of all tickets.

The highest fine of $706 was issued to a vehicle owner travelling at 78 km/h in 30 km/h speed limit zones by the devices on Bicknell Avenue, south of Avon Drive.

According to the data, the number of repeat offenders during the third month of issuing tickets was 604.

The six most frequent repeat offenders received six tickets for speeding at Patricia Avenue, west of Homewood Avenue.

On Friday, officials said all 50 ASEs will be moved to different streets across the City.