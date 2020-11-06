Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Another month, another drop: City reports fewer speeding tickets in school zones
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Nov 6, 2020 6:01 pm EST
The new ASE systems were installed in community safety zones, near school zones. Mark Douglas/Twitter
Three months of issuing tickets by the City’s automated traffic camera system has ticketed thousands of more drivers.
Each month, the numbers go down.
The tickets were issued between Sept. 6 and Oct. 6.
More than 9,700 tickets were sent out during the third month of operations with a significant number of repeat offenders.
During this period, the ASE device on Gateway Boulevard issued the most tickets at 955, accounting for almost 10 per cent of all tickets.
The highest fine of $706 was issued to a vehicle owner travelling at 78 km/h in 30 km/h speed limit zones by the devices on Bicknell Avenue, south of Avon Drive.
According to the data, the number of repeat offenders during the third month of issuing tickets was 604.
The six most frequent repeat offenders received six tickets for speeding at Patricia Avenue, west of Homewood Avenue.
On Friday, officials said all 50 ASEs will be moved to different streets across the City.
