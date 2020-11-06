Loading articles...

1 person dead following hit-and-run in Vaughan

A York Regional Police badge is shown in a 2014 file photo. CITYNEWS

York Regional police say one person is dead after they were struck by a car in what investigators are calling a hit-and-run in Vaughan.

Police responded to an incident at Zenway Boulevard and New Huntington Road around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

They confirm the pedestrian died a short time later and that the driver fled the scene.

Police say Zenway Boulevard is closed from Huntington Road to New Enterprise.

A suspect vehicle description has not been provided as of yet.

Traffic delays are expected in the area.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
Road closures in Vaughan for a collision investigation. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:20 PM
(As of 3pm) #Toronto has broken the daily max temp record for November 6th. And today is now the warmest November d…
Latest Weather
Read more