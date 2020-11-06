1 person dead following hit-and-run in Vaughan

York Regional police say one person is dead after they were struck by a car in what investigators are calling a hit-and-run in Vaughan.

Police responded to an incident at Zenway Boulevard and New Huntington Road around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

They confirm the pedestrian died a short time later and that the driver fled the scene.

VAUGHAN PEDESTRIAN COLLISION UPDATE-Sadly the pedestrian has succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Vehicle that struck pedestrian did not remain. New Huntington closed from Hwy7 to Conair. Zenway closed from Huntington to New Enterprise. Expect traffic delays. Updates to follow — York Regional Police (@YRP) November 6, 2020

Police say Zenway Boulevard is closed from Huntington Road to New Enterprise.

A suspect vehicle description has not been provided as of yet.

Traffic delays are expected in the area.