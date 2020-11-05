Loading articles...

Trudeau slated to speak with Macron amid furor over his response to attacks in France

Last Updated Nov 5, 2020 at 11:44 am EST

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is speaking with French President Emmanuel Macron today after criticism in both Canada and France that he has not done enough to defend free expression in response to extremist violence there.

The conversation comes one week after three people were killed in a deadly knife assault in the Mediterranean city of Nice.

The incident marked the third gruesome attack in five weeks that French authorities have attributed to Muslim extremists, amid a growing furor over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad that were republished by the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

Trudeau waited more than a week after the Oct. 16 beheading of a French school teacher before expressing solidarity with France, and hedged his condemnation of last week’s knife attack by stressing that free speech has its limits.

That drew backlash from media in France and in Quebec, where politicians’ unequivocal denunciations prompted a thank-you call Tuesday from Macron to Premier François Legault.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet says today’s conversation between Trudeau and Macron kicks off a necessary healing process, but fears it may come off as insincere.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
UPDATE: NB 400 ramp to the 407 - problem is now on the right shoulder, delays improving. #NB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:05 AM
Good Thursday morning! Another day with temperatures well above average. Not as much sunshine today as yesterday bu…
Latest Weather
Read more