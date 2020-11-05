Toronto expanding its contact tracing program ahead of city's restrictions being lifted

It is a key pillar of the City’s plan to ‘open safely and remain open safely’ as COVID-19 restrictions are set to be eased in Toronto next Saturday.

Toronto Public Health is ramping up its contact tracing program.

The City’s medical officer of health, Eileen de Villa, said with those modified Stage 2 restrictions set to be lifted November 14th, they want to be able to prevent the virus from spreading as much as possible.

So the city will not only be resuming its full contact tracing program — it’s expanding it.

“We have increased our case and contact team from 50 to roughly 700, the largest in the country, and we have 200 additional staff coming on board this month,” de Villa said, “and we are working on targeting contact tracing to identify ‘super spreaders’ with a pro active focus on finding events that cause a big number of infections and the people who are ‘super spreaders.'”

Board of Health Chair Joe Cressy said Public Health will also be rolling out new tools over the coming days, including text messaging, robocalls, and online surveys to more easily contact people.

Toronto is one of four COVID hotspots in the province, along with Ottawa, Peel Region and York region, currently under tighter restrictions that closed gyms, cinemas, and indoor dining.

Restrictions will be lifted in the other regions this Saturday, while Toronto had asked for another week to prepare.