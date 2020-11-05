The latest news on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

11:20 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 998 new cases of COVID-19 today and 13 more deaths related to the virus.

The province says it completed nearly 35,800 tests since the last daily update, an increase of 7,200 from the previous report.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 350 new cases in Toronto, 269 in Peel Region and 71 in York Region.

She adds that 948 cases were reported as resolved since the last daily report.

11:15 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 1,138 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, 10 of which occurred in the past 24 hours.

Health authorities say hospitalizations decreased by one compared with the prior day, to 538, and 82 people were in intensive care, a rise of one.

The province conducted 27,326 COVID-19 tests Nov. 3, the last day for which testing data is available.

Quebec has reported a total of 111,056 COVID-19 infections and 6,378 deaths linked to the virus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2020.

The Canadian Press