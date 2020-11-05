Loading articles...

Tanzania's leader sworn in for 2nd term after troubled vote

Last Updated Nov 5, 2020 at 3:44 am EST

Tanzanian president President John Magufuli, middle, walks to the dais after inspecting guard of honour during his swearing in ceremony in Dodoma, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo)

DODOMA, Tanzania — Tanzania’s populist President John Magufuli has taken the oath of office for a second five-year term amid tight security after the opposition called for a fresh election, the disbandment of the electoral commission and an “endless peaceful demonstration” over the Oct. 28 vote.

Magufuli over the weekend said he will not pursue another term amid some concerns that the ruling party, which won nearly all parliament seats, might try to extend the presidency’s two-term limit.

Police and the army tightened security ahead of the swearing-in, and the leaders of Tanzania’s two main opposition parties, ACT Wazalendo and CHADEMA, were charged with organizing unlawful assembly and demonstration.

The opposition asserts that the election was riddled with irregularities, and the United States and others have noted credible allegations that call the vote’s results — and the country’s democratic ideals — into question.

The Associated Press


Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 12:30 AM
#CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:05 AM
Good Thursday morning! Another day with temperatures well above average. Not as much sunshine today as yesterday bu…
Latest Weather
Read more