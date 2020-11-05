Loading articles...

Man stabbed after argument near Church and Wellesley

Last Updated Nov 5, 2020 at 5:58 am EST

Police tape off the intersection of Church and Wellesley after a stabbing, Nov. 5, 2020. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

A 30-year-old man is in hospital after a stabbing overnight in the Church and Wellesley village.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at the intersection of Church and Wellesley streets around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

It’s believed the incident began with a loud argument at a parkette next to The 519 community centre.

The victim was stabbed in the park and then ran down the street and collapsed at the intersection.

Police say they are not sure if the victim was stabbed by one person or multiple people.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Church Street is closed in the area while police investigate.

