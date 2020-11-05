Loading articles...

Quebecor's Q3 net profit drops 21 per cent to $140.9 million despite higher revenues

Last Updated Nov 5, 2020 at 1:44 pm EST

MONTREAL — Quebecor Inc. reported a 21 per cent decline in net income attributable to shareholders in the third quarter despite slightly higher revenues.

The Quebec-focused telecom and media company earned $140.9 million or 56 cents per share for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with $178.5 million or 70 cents per share a year earlier.

Adjusted profit was stable at $173.1 million or 69 cents per share, compared with $173.8 million or 68 cents per share in the third quarter of 2019.

Quebecor’s revenues were $1.12 billion, up from $1.07 billion in the prior year.

Quebecor was expected to report 64 cents per share in adjusted profits on $1.04 billion of revenues, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

Telecommunications revenues increased seven per cent as Videotron equipment sales climbed 87.5 per cent, mobile telephone was 8.2 per cent higher and internet access was up 2.2 per cent. Media revenues fell six per cent and sports and entertainment revenues decreased 13.1 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:QBR.B)

The Canadian Press

