Psychiatrist says Fredericton mass murder was caused by actions of 'deranged' man

Last Updated Nov 5, 2020 at 11:58 am EST

FREDERICTON — A psychiatrist who diagnosed the Fredericton mass shooter as schizophrenic says it’s sad that four people lost their lives because of the actions of a “deranged” man.

Dr. Julian Gojer is testifying at the trial of Matthew Raymond for a second day.

Raymond, 50, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of four people, including two police officers in Fredericton in 2018.

The defence admits he killed the victims but is trying to prove he should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

Gojer says Raymond had bizarre delusions about religion and about being able to identify people as demons.

The doctor says that in 2018, he thought the accused was becoming increasingly psychotic and that Raymond’s mind had snapped.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2020.

The Canadian Press

