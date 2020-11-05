Loading articles...

Police appealing to public to help find man missing from CAMH

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health

Toronto police are looking to the public for help in finding a man who has gone missing from CAMH

The elopee, a 54-year-old man, was last seen in the Queen and Ossington area around 11:30 Wednesday morning.

He’s described as 5’4″ with shoulder length brown hair, brown eyes, and a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a white sweater, a black vest, a black mask, and white pants.

Toronto police say they’re concerned for his safety and ask if you see him to call 9-1-1.

